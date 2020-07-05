Ballerina in viral photo at Lee Monument co-authors children’s book

View this post on Instagram

A big thank you to everyone who got a print. All paid orders made by 06/24 have been printed + shipped. When I was first asked to take the ballerina photos for Ava and Kennedy, I had no idea the impact they would have and how they would make others feel. So thank you. I appreciate you and I hear you. — I never had the chance to post these as it’s been crazy so here they are 💜