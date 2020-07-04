WHO ending hydroxycholorquine trial for COVID

(AP) - The World Health Organization says it is ending a trial on whether anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine helps patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
WHO said Saturday it accepted the recommendation from the committee overseeing the trial to discontinue testing of hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir, a drug combination used to treat HIV.
The drugs were being compared with standard care for hospitalized patients.
WHO says a review of the interim results show hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir “produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.”
The agency adds that there was no “solid evidence” of increased mortality for hospitalized patients given the drugs.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)