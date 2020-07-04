U of R to require COVID-19 testing, health monitoring before student enters dorm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond released a plan to reopen their campus in August which includes mandatory COVID-19 testing, student health monitoring before arrival and staggered move-in times.
After arriving on campus, each student is required to go through a designated COVID-19 testing room. After testing, if the student is asymptomatic, or does not show the symptoms of COVID-19, they can continue through the move-in process. Students can be in their room with a roommate, but must wear masks and practice “strict social distancing” until test results are received up to 48 hours later.
After testing, if a student shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will be instructed to leave campus and isolate with their family. If that is not possible, those students will be places in the university’s designated isolation rooms until test results are received.
The university’s release states all students must monitor their temperature and symptoms for at least 14 days before arriving on campus. The university will release additional information about the form or app used to collect this data in upcoming weeks.
Any students with symptoms of COVID-19 can not move in until they meet all of the following criteria:
- No fever, defined as higher than 100 F, for at least three days
- Improved respiratory symptoms, such as coughing or softness of breath
- At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared or two negative COVID-19 tests were done at least 24 hours apart
University of Richmond move-in dates:
Incoming international students and those in transition programs will move in Friday, Aug. 14
First-year and transfer students will move in on Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16
Returning students will move in between Wednesday, Aug. 19 to Friday, Aug. 21
Roommates can not move in during the same time slot. Students will be given three hours to complete the testing and move-in process. New students will not be permitted to arrive on campus prior to Aug. 14.
Additional updates from the University of Richmond on COVID-19 and the Fall 2020 semester can be found online here.
