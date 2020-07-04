Trump re-election banners flying over Virginia Beach July 4th weekend

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign will fly banners over Virginia Beach on July 4th weekend. (Source: Donald J. Trump for President)
By Hannah Eason | July 4, 2020 at 12:33 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 12:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The re-election campaign for President Donald Trump is flying banners over 13 cities this weekend, including Virginia Beach.

Banners reading “Keep America Great!” will fly over Virginia Beach at the following times:

July 4: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 5: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Advertising locations for July 4th weekend include Pensacola, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Atlantic City and Bel Mar, New Jersey; Long Island, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

