Trump re-election banners flying over Virginia Beach July 4th weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The re-election campaign for President Donald Trump is flying banners over 13 cities this weekend, including Virginia Beach.
Banners reading “Keep America Great!” will fly over Virginia Beach at the following times:
July 4: 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
July 5: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Advertising locations for July 4th weekend include Pensacola, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Atlantic City and Bel Mar, New Jersey; Long Island, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Erie, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
