Teen brothers raise money for college through firework stand

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is raising money for college through firework stand sales. It’s a family tradition that not only teaches hard work, but entrepreneurial skills.
Charles Hamilton, who brought Lemonade day to Lubbock, paid his way through college by working at a firework stand. Now his two sons are following his footsteps.
Carson, 16, and his older brother Conrad, 17, are working the Discount City firework stand on US-82 and Loop 289. It’s their third year running the everyday workings of this firework stand.
“We have to take inventory of the stand. Make sure all my friends and employees are all here at a good time. Making sure everything is organized is the biggest thing,” Hamilton said. “We have to make sure there is enough cash in the register and the card squares are available.”
The teenage brothers have not left the stand since June 23. Yes, they are sleeping at the firework stand in an RV.
“I love my brother, but at two in the morning. Tensions can be high, but it’s all love to be honest. It’s a great family bonding experience,” Hamilton said.
The entire family is involved. Other cousins are running nearby firework stands and their aunt also paid her way through college using firework funds.
Carson can be seen on stilts dancing and waving an American flag at passing cars. He has hopes of going to college and becoming a sports reporter.
They admit that their mom helps them run the firework stand, but she gives them all the credit.
