Stafford County hosting free COVID-19 testing event

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Rappahannock Area Health District will be holding a community COVID-19 testing event.
Testing is available at no cost to participants, and no prescription or health insurance information is required.
Individuals must be over the age of 16 to receive a test.
Participants do not have to have symptoms to be tested for COVID-19.
The test administered will be the nasal swab that diagnoses active cases of the virus.
Individuals seeking testing should be seated near a window of the vehicle.
All in attendance are asked to wear a cloth face covering.
Antibody testing will not be available.
For those with medical emergencies or severe symptoms, do not wait for this event and please seek medical attention by calling 911.
At least 400 tests will be available at the event.
Signage will be available to direct participants to the testing drive-thru location.
To register, click here.
Day-of registrations will also be accepted.
The event will take place on July 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot located near the intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.