Henrico NAACP celebrates 1st annual Juneteenth Independence Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico NAACP will present the 1st annual Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration.
The event will include:
- An explanation of Juneteenth
- Acknowledgement of Virginia Randolph
- Words of acknowledgement and inspiration from state and national legislators
- A student led discussion on race
- Arts and crafts led by the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen
- Haulin Balls food truck
- Music
- Voter registration and more
The event is free and open to the public.
The celebration will take place on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Randolph Museum located on 2200 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
