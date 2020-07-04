Henrico NAACP celebrates 1st annual Juneteenth Independence Day

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 12:10 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico NAACP will present the 1st annual Juneteenth Independence Day Celebration.

The event will include:

  • An explanation of Juneteenth
  • Acknowledgement of Virginia Randolph
  • Words of acknowledgement and inspiration from state and national legislators
  • A student led discussion on race
  • Arts and crafts led by the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen
  • Haulin Balls food truck
  • Music
  • Voter registration and more

The event is free and open to the public.

The celebration will take place on July 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Virginia Randolph Museum located on 2200 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.

