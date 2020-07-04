Forecast: Hot with low storm chances this weekend

Temperatures will be seasonably hot or just slightly above for the coming days

By Sophia Armata | July 4, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT - Updated July 4 at 5:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will be a hot fourth of July weekend with an isolated afternoon/evening shower or storm possible each day.

SATURDAY: 4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance: 20%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows upper 60s to near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 30%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows low 70s, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

