Chesterfield police searching for wheelchair-bound man last seen July 4th

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a man who was last seen on Saturday, July 4.
Robert Douglas Farrah, 63, was reported missing on Saturday after leaving the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and Chippenham Parkway. Police say Farrah is wheelchair bound and may have gotten onto a GRTC bus traveling toward Jefferson Davis Highway and Hull Street Road.
Farrah is described as a black male, approximately 6-foot tall and 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt, blue jeans and an orange baseball hat.
He has a scar on the left side of his face between his eye and forehead.
Anyone with information on Farrah’s whereabouts can call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
