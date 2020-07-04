Charleston County man sues hair dye company, claims it causes burns, rashes

“As a result of his product misuse, we denied his claim at that time,” she said. “Combe’s Just For Men hair coloring products have been on the market since 1987, with millions of satisfied consumers. Combe is proud of its loyal consumer base, its products’ excellent safety profiles, and the relationship of trust it has built with its consumers over the past decades. Hair coloring products are among the most thoroughly tested cosmetic products on the market today, and, when used as directed, are safe for consumers. All Just For Men products fully comply with all FDA and other legal requirements, including those related to the ingredients used, the directions, warnings, and other label information included with the products.”