VMFA to reopen to public | Special prize given to first visitor
The VMFA, which opened a major new wing in 2010, estimates the total cost of the project at $125.8 million.
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 3, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 3:11 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will be reopening to the public. A special prize will also be given to the museum’s first visitor.

A special prize package will be awarded to the first visitor on reopening day.

The prize package will include:

  • Family membership
  • A gift certificate for the museum’s fine-dining restaurant Amuse
  • VMFA face mask

Safety measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and masks are required inside the museum.

The VMFA will reopen on July 4 at 10 a.m.

