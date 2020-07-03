VMFA to reopen to public | Special prize given to first visitor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will be reopening to the public. A special prize will also be given to the museum’s first visitor.
A special prize package will be awarded to the first visitor on reopening day.
The prize package will include:
- Family membership
- A gift certificate for the museum’s fine-dining restaurant Amuse
- VMFA face mask
Safety measures are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and masks are required inside the museum.
The VMFA will reopen on July 4 at 10 a.m.
