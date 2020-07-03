State prison inmate dies following apparent attack by cellmate

POUND, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate has died following an apparent attack by his cellmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound.
Officials said the 47-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at Dickenson Community Hospital at 6:49 p.m.
VADOC said the inmate was in the general population, serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder. His name is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.
The inmate’s cellmate is a 54-year old serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking and robbery.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.