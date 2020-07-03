Reminder: Fireworks are not allowed in the City of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big part of the 4th of July, is, of course, the fireworks! They are beautiful, but can be very dangerous if you don’t know how to use them.
“Fireworks are not allowed in the City of Richmond. You cannot store, have in your possession, or use any type of firework, whether that’s sparklers or anything that explodes or propels in the air,” Lt. Christopher Armstrong, City of Richmond, Department of Fire said.
Lt. Armstrong says if you’re found in the City of Richmond with or storing fireworks, you could face up to a $2,500 fine and/or up-to a year in jail.
“Consumer fireworks are unpredictable,” he says.
Lt. Armstrong says the fireworks have led to injuries.
“The past couple of years we’ve been having people that have suffered serious injuries through fireworks and some happen on the 4th of July, some do not,” he says.
If you have checked that you are in a locality that allows fireworks, here are a few safety tips for you:
- Never light fireworks while indoors or near dry grass
- Always keep a bucket of water or a hose nearby
- Don’t stand near lit fireworks; if a device fails to light, douse it with water, and then throw it away
- Make sure to watch children near fireworks; fireworks and sparklers are not toys!
Here is a list of activities you can do with your family which includes displays put on by professionals!
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.