Primary health clinic opening at Petersburg High School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - School officials confirm that Petersburg High School will have a primary health clinic inside the school starting this fall.
The "Crimson Clinic" will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and licensed clinical social worker.
Students will be able to receive vaccines, prescriptions, physical exams and behavioral health care.
All insurances will be accepted, but there will be a $10 copay.
If a student cannot pay - they will not be refused service.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.