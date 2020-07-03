Primary health clinic opening at Petersburg High School

Petersburg High School (Source: NBC12)
July 3, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 4:28 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - School officials confirm that Petersburg High School will have a primary health clinic inside the school starting this fall.

The "Crimson Clinic" will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and licensed clinical social worker.

Students will be able to receive vaccines, prescriptions, physical exams and behavioral health care.

All insurances will be accepted, but there will be a $10 copay.

If a student cannot pay - they will not be refused service.

