One person arrested, one injured in Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one person has been shot and another person has been arrested in a shooting that occurred in Hopewell overnight.
On June 29, at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Arlington Road for the report of a person shot.
Officers and EMS arrived on the scene and located a man outside the residence with gunshot related injuries.
The victim, identified as Jaylon D. Holloway, 30, of Hopewell, was transported by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment.
According to the investigation, Holloway was outside the residence when the offender along with others began arguing.
Police say during the altercation, the offender shot the victim multiple times and fled on foot.
No one else was injured during the incident, police say.
After conducting a full investigation, police say warrants were issued for Renzellus West-Bey, 30, of Hopewell on July 2 for:
- Malicious wounding
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of ammo by a felon
- Discharging a firearm in city limits
- Use of a firearm while committing a felony
- Reckless handling of a firearm
West-Bey was transported to Riverside Regional Jail pending his arraignment.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Hopewell Crime Suppression Unit at 804-541-2222.
