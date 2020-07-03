Missing 88-year-old man found safe

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A missing 88-year-old Powhatan man has been located safe.
Deputies said Clarence Gee walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Bell Road around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Gee, who is originally from Texas, has only been living in Powhatan for a few days, officials said.
A witness reported seeing Gee walking near the intersection of Anderson Highway and Route 522 around noon.
Deputies said he was picked up by a citizen in Powhatan and asked to be taken to McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond. Gee - a veteran - was dropped off at the center around 1 p.m. and the citizen said they watched him go inside but McGuire does not have any record of him being treated or admitted, deputies said.
On Friday, officials say their investigation revealed that an employee at McGuire spoke to Gee, who told the employee he was homeless and needed a place to stay. At that point, Gee may have been moved to the ER and it’s possible he may be in a shelter somewhere in Richmond.
Gee was located safely on July 3.
