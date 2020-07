Lock and barricade found at entrance of UVA cemetery with Confederate memorial

๐Ÿ‘€ Update: sometime in the past few days, @UVA barricaded the entrance to its Confederate cemetery. I guess they didn't think that soldier standing sentry was gonna be enough. Or maybe they're tryna keep the dead from escaping? ๐Ÿค” https://t.co/1o5xRCcG50 pic.twitter.com/iW0lNdu0c6