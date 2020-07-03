Large crowds expected downtown Saturday, police issue traffic advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are advising drivers to be aware of possible traffic delays in certain areas downtown on Saturday as large crowds are expected to gather.
“Traffic may be affected as several events are occurring near the State Capitol and Robert E. Lee Monument throughout the day on Saturday,” police said.
Demonstrations on various topics are planned around those locations.
Traffic delays can be expected at the following locations:
State Capitol:
- North 9th Street between Broad Street and Main Street
- Main Street from 9th Street to 14th Street
Lee Monument:
- Monument Avenue and Allen Avenue
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.