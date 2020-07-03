‘I’ve been wanting to see this all my life.’ Celebration in Richmond as Confederate memorials come down.

David Randolph grew up impoverished in Charlotte County just a mile from the plantation where his great grandparents were enslaved. Today he and his son work together as doctors — both radiation oncologists — at Johnston-Willis Medical Center in Chesterfield.
And that’s where he was when he got a call from a friend early Wednesday afternoon letting him know that crews in Richmond were about to take down a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
He didn’t hesitate.
“I told my son, ‘You got the office. I want to see this because I’ve been wanting to see this all my life,’” he said, straddling his road bike and still wearing scrubs as workers from a Connecticut-based crane company strapped rigging around the chest of the massive bronze horse upon which Jackson has sat for more than a century.
The unannounced plan to begin removing the statue and three other Confederate memorials along the city’s Monument Avenue drew a crowd in the thousands to celebrate. The moment — marked by cheering, thunderclaps and a hard rain — did not disappoint.
“I’m overjoyed,” Randolph said, recalling his sophomore year at VCU when someone scrawled a racist slur on the door to his dorm room. “This guy here, if he had heard somebody call me a n—–, he wouldn’t have cared. He would have thought they were right. He was all in favor of that. He was fighting to keep that. So I’m glad he’s coming down. I can’t wait until they all come down.”
For years, the statues presented as untouchable. And when people did challenge them – most often with paint and graffiti, the city saw to it that they were immediately repaired and restored.
The dynamic changed fast amid widespread protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. There are five Confederate statues on Monument Avenue — one, a six-story homage to Gen. Robert E. Lee is owned by the state and four, including Jackson, are owned by the city. Leaders promised last month they would begin the process to remove all of them, but protesters made clear they would not wait.
First, the statues’ pedestals were blanketed in graffiti. Then protesters began pulling them down. A statue of Jefferson Davis went headfirst into the pavement on June 10. Protesters also pulled down two less prominent memorials in city parks.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney decided Wednesday he would not wait for the City Council to follow a two-month long process to remove the statues laid out in new legislation passed by new Democratic majorities earlier this year that for the first time allowed local governments to remove Confederate war memorials on public land.
Following the lead of Norfolk and Farmville, he said the possibility that protesters would try to remove the massive memorials on their own represented a public safety threat that required immediate action. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge, and protestors attempt to take down Confederate statues themselves or confront others who are doing so, the risk grows for serious illness, injury, or death,” he said in a statement. “We have an urgent need to protect the public.”
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.