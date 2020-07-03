How the ‘Pathfinder of the Seas’ sought to revive the antebellum lifestyle in Mexico

“The wreck of the Southern Confederacy is rich in the materials of Empire. It is in the power of Emperor Maximilian to transfer these people with their emancipated Negroes to Mexico and to convert them instantly into the most loyal, true and devoted subjects: and through their instrumentality to establish firmly and at once his empire. It is for this that I am here. If the Empire were sprinkled with settlements consisting of not more than a dozen or so of these Southern families they would leaven the agricultural industry of the whole country. Every settlement would be an agricultural school of the first class, teaching by example…[and they] would at once surround the throne with the elements of an elegant aristocracy such as few sovereigns have ever found themselves able to create.”