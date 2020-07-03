Forecast: Mid 90s Friday then we settle into a typical summer pattern

Isolated storms possible each day next week

By Andrew Freiden | July 3, 2020 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated July 3 at 4:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be sunny and HOT on Friday with humidity a little below normal, then a typical summer pattern sets in.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the the mid 90s. Humidity a little below average for summer.

SATURDAY: 4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%) Any storms that form could be slow-movers with heavy rain.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

