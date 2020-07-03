Forecast: Mid 90s Friday then we settle into a typical summer pattern

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’ll be sunny and HOT on Friday with humidity a little below normal, then a typical summer pattern sets in.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the the mid 90s. Humidity a little below average for summer.
SATURDAY: 4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%) Any storms that form could be slow-movers with heavy rain.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90 (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM showers and storms. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
