Flying Squirrels Chief Executive steps down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels announced Chief Executive Chuck Domino is stepping down from his role with the organization.
As part of a baseball career spanning four decades, Domino was a founding member of the Richmond Flying Squirrels organization.
Domino joined the franchise in 2009 to facilitate its move from Norwich, Conn., to Richmond, and he led the club’s effort to overhaul The Diamond and establish the team’s brand in Virginia.
In the franchise’s first season in 2010, Domino was named Eastern League Executive of the Year as the Flying Squirrels led the circuit in overall and average attendance.
Over the last decade, the Flying Squirrels have been at the top of the league in average attendance six times and finished second four times.
The team has also ranked in the top-two in the league in total attendance in nine of its ten seasons.
The Flying Squirrels brand has become one of the most recognizable across minor league baseball and has established itself an impactful part of the Richmond-area community, while upgrades to The Diamond have enhanced the fan experience at games.
Chuck Domino released the following statement:
“I am very proud of what was accomplished since I first set eyes on the Diamond in the summer of 2009. To get it ready for baseball in a few short months on a finite budget, to build a front office, instill a culture from scratch and then to watch that staff and culture become a fabric of the Richmond community is something that I will always cherish. That whirlwind of months leading up to the first game in April 2010 as the Flying Squirrels alongside Parney and a group of other devoted professionals was a special time. We didn’t accomplish our goal of moving into a new stadium during my tenure but it many ways what we did without a new stadium is even more impressive. I’d like to thank Eastern League President Joe McEacharn for fighting to get us into Richmond and to Lou DiBella for giving me the opportunity which led to a decade of great memories and friendships in Richmond.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.