Driver seriously injured after overturning vehicle during police chase

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A driver was seriously injured after overturning his vehicle during a police chase, Virginia State Troopers said.
Shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday, troopers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 10 in Chesterfield.
Police said the driver refused to stop and a short chase ensued.
Troopers said the driver tried to take the ramp to Interstate 95 when he lost control and crashed. The vehicle overturned and the driver was ejected.
He was flown to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Charges are pending.
