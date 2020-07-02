Woodland Cemetery hosting volunteer workday on July 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Woodland Cemetery Volunteers will be hosting a volunteer workday on July 4 in honor of Reverend John Jasper’s birthday.
Jasper is a former slave who became a prominent Virginia preacher and the founder of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Church. He is buried at Woodland Cemetery, along with Arther Ashe.
The day will begin with a presentation at 9 a.m. on Jasper by Benjamin Ross, a historian for Sixth Mt. Zion. Then, volunteers will work to clean up the grounds until noon.
