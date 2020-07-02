Ways to celebrate a socially distanced Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This Fourth of July won’t look like any other we’ve known. Several events have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean your Fourth of July has to be canceled.
For starters, you can watch the fireworks right here on NBC12, we’ll be airing the show from New York City at 8 p.m. So, you can watch fireworks safely from your house!
In Chesterfield, there will be fireworks but no one can go on-site at the fairgrounds. So use these next few days to scope out a socially distanced - and safe - place to watch with your family.
In Henrico, you can swing by Dorey Park July 1-5 and there will be flags and sand sculptures. Uncle Sam will greet guests from 4-7 p.m. on July 3 at Crump Park. Reenactors will also be on-site at Dorey Park from 4-7 p.m. on July 3.
You can read more about the events in Henrico, Goochland, Spotsylvania, etc right here.
Plus, there’s plenty you can just do from home. Red, white and blue themed clothes, chalk art and even food. Use blueberries and strawberries and whip cream or icing to decorate a graham cracker, cupcakes or whatever else you cooked up.
Watch a patriotic movie, maybe even outside.
Consider camping in the backyard, cover your bikes or wagons in red, white and blue decorations, and go for a family ride - have your own parade with a few socially distant neighbors.
Remember, sparklers are not legal in every county in Virginia. If you do use them legally, make sure you talk safety first and have a bucket of water handy.
And on that fire safety note, Smokey Bear has some great Fourth of July coloring and activity sheets for you from the Virginia Department of Forestry.
