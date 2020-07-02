Virginia 30 Day Fund assists 500th small business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia 30 Day Fund has assisted its 500th small business as it works to save jobs across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virginia 30 Day Fund started in April to help at-risk small businesses get through the COVID-19 pandemic while they awaited federal relief.
“To date, the Virginia 30 Day Fund has raised funds and commitments totaling over $3 million, all of which will go into the hands of small business owners, and its all-volunteer team continues to review and approve new applications from at-risk small businesses every day,” the Virginia 30 Day Fund said in a release.
Virginia businesses that qualify for assistance from the Fund are:
- For-profit small businesses that employ three to 30 people;
- Based in Virginia and have been operating for at least one year;
- Owned and operated by a Virginia resident.
The 500th business was the Dip Dog Stand in Smyth County.
“We have been in business 62 years and have never seen anything like this. It’s taking all we have to keep going. We are well known and our employees need to keep their jobs and this is our only means of living,” said Pam Hall, who owns Dip Dog Stand with her husband, Grant.
To learn more or apply, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.