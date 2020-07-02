RPS to offer new ‘Real Richmond History’ course this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will be offering a new course this fall to students called “Real Richmond History”
Superintendent Jason Kamras says for more than a year, school leaders, historians and community leaders have been working on the course.
Students will learn the reason why the monuments are being removed, along with the history of the River City that hasn’t been taught before.
“We’re going to tell the good, the bad and the ugly about the history of Richmond so that our young people and our staff know the story of Richmond and understand why we are where we are today,” Kamras said.
While it’s still unknown how schools will operate due to the pandemic, Kamras says the course will be offered either in person or online.
