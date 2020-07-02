Powhatan deputies searching for missing 88-year-old man

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man.
Deputies said Clarence Gee walked away from his home in the 4000 block of Bell Road around 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Gee, who is originally from Texas, has only been living in Powhatan for a few days, officials said.
A witness reported seeing Gee walking near the intersection of Anderson Highway and Route 522 around noon. Deputies said it is possible that he was picked up by a vehicle a short time later.
He was last seen wearing a dark suit with a hat and a lime green shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.