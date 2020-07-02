Police: Suspect identified, sought after shooting man along Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who has been identified in a shooting of a man along Midlothian Turnpike back in July.
Police were called around 6:40 p.m. on July 1 to the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield for the report of a man being shot in his vehicle.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was heading west on the Midlothian Turnpike when a white BMW sedan, with dark tinted windows and Maryland license plates, drove alongside the victim and fired several shots.
The suspect who police later identified as Taron S. Dickson Jr., of Richmond, then drove west on Midlothian Turnpike before police arrived.
Police said an officer spotted the suspect vehicle on I-95 and initiated a traffic stop.
According to the investigation, the suspect vehicle initially stopped, but the driver sped off after the officer exited his vehicle to approach the suspect vehicle. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle without success.
On July 17, detectives obtained the following warrants for Dickson in relation to the July 1 incident:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle
- Willful discharge of a firearm in a street which conducts resulted in bodily injury to another person
- Felony eluding
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Driving while suspended
Police say they are continuing to investigate this incident and seek Dickson.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
