Northam announces more than $10.3 million to support affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on more than $10.3 in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 14 projects that include new constructions and rehabilitation of 790 affordable housing units.
The 790 units serve low-income and very low-income Virginians.
“Quality affordable housing is essential to creating vibrant communities and ensuring that every Virginia family has the opportunity to thrive,” said Governor Northam. “That’s why I committed to doubling the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this past General Assembly session and will continue to prioritize efforts to transform our housing stock. This increased funding is even more critical as we work to address homelessness, reduce evictions, and help Virginians facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Funding comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund (NHTF) and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund (VHTF).
The Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process, combining state and federal resources for a simplified application process.
“Each of these projects will help to address the significant affordable housing needs of the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “These new affordable housing units will boost the vibrancy of our communities and help attract economic development opportunities to these communities, while leveraging a variety of sources of funding. I thank our state agencies and the many partners involved in working to secure these important resources.”
The following organizations around the Central Virginia region were awarded the following:
- Better Housing Coalition - Cameo Street Apartments - $800,000 - Richmond
- Community Housing Inc. - Brookland Park Apartments - $800,000 - Richmond
- Dakota Partners, Inc. - Brady Square 9% - $700,000 - Richmond
- Humanities Foundation - Keswick Senior Apartments - $700,000 - Spotsylvania
- Mark-Dana Corporation - King William Manor - $700,000 - King William
- Project:HOMES - Omni Park Place Senior Apartments - $400,000 - Hanover
- The Community Builders - Church Hill North Phase 2B - $700,000 - Richmond
- The Maggie Walker Community Land Trust - CLT Scattered Site Homeownership - $440,000 - Richmond
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.