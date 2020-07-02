News to Know for July 2: Stonewall Jackson statue removed; New law combats racial profiling; Man shot while driving; Storms take a break

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - History was made in Richmond as the first Confederate statue was officially taken down along Monument Avenue. Here’s a look at that and more in our top headlines this Thursday.
City Council started the formal process of removing the statues yesterday, which would have had them removed in September, but Stoney cited COVID-19 as well as a potential injury for stepping in early.
Because the city is under a state of emergency, he has the power to make the decision.
There are three Confederate statues remaining on Monument Avenue. The Robert E. Lee statue is controlled by the state, the other two will be removed in the coming days.
As for how much this is costing? We’re told as much as $1.8 million.
While many people at the monument celebrated the removal, that wasn’t the case for all. The Sons of Confederate Veterans says it’s disappointing to see Stonewall Jackson being taken down.
“We’re done trying to educate the public. These monuments must be on private property where they will be maintained, in perpetuity, respected, protected, revered as they deserve because it’s obvious the public sector does not want them.”
The group says it would be glad to take the monuments away from the city.
Today, we’re asking city officials if any arrests were made after an anti-eviction protest turned violent outside the John Marshall Courthouse.
The protests started peacefully with organizations and community members marching to the executive mansion at the State Capitol, demanding Governor Northam extend the eviction freeze during the pandemic that was lifted over the weekend.
The courthouse shut down early after demonstrators tried to force their way inside for a sit-in. Deputies then fired pepper spray into the crowd; protesters responded with a brick through the window.
In Henrico, a man is fighting for his life after being shot in a neighborhood near Richmond Raceway yesterday evening.
Police have not released any suspect information but they are asking anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
In Chesterfield, police are still searching for the car involved in a shooting on Midlothian Turnpike that injured a man.
Police say the man was traveling west on Midlothian near Powhite when a white BMW sedan with dark tinted windows and a Maryland license plate drove up next to him. Someone fired gunshots then drove off.
Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
New laws went into effect across the commonwealth Wednesday; one will help shed light on whether certain groups are targeted by police.
Through House Bill 1250, also known as the Community Policing Act, law enforcement across the state are required to record information about a driver’s race, ethnicity, age, and gender during a traffic stop.
The purpose is to stop law enforcement from engaging in bias-based profiling while performing their jobs. Read more about it here.
Dr. Taison Bell of UVA says that if trends continue, he hopes Governor Northam will put some regulations back in place to keep people safe.
Dr. Bell said he and many of his colleagues believe the start of Phase 3 in the commonwealth is premature, as states across the country are seeing a spike in positive COVID-19 cases after rolling back restrictions.
Cases across Virginia since the pandemic started now top 63,000, and 23 more people have died since Tuesday.
Our percent positivity is up slightly again to 6.1%. Here’s a reminder of phase three guidelines.
The Virginia Department of Health is holding a press briefing today to provide an update on their response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities. That is set to begin at 11 this morning - you can watch it live on our digital platforms.
President Donald Trump’s July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.‘s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them.
Washington is currently in phase 2 of its reopening plans, and the mayor has asked district residents to avoid large crowds and celebrate July Fourth at or near their homes.
Today, the Robins Nature Center at Maymont is reopening to the public. It’s been closed since November to complete $2.3 million in renovations.
It was supposed to reopen in April but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Tickets must be purchased online and are available in 45-minute time slots with limited capacity for entry. To read through safety precautions, click here.
