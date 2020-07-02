New historical markers popping up in place of Confederate monuments

RICHMOND, Va. - As Confederate statues are being removed along Monument Avenue, citizens and those passing by may notice some new historical markers popping up in their place.
The plaques are filled with information about the monuments themselves or the people they honor, while the other side paints a different picture for black people living in Virginia when they were erected.
One of the new signs was placed in the median on Monument Avenue. It reads “Black Richmond in 1919,” another says “reproaching the Jackson monument.” It also has the phrase, “history is illuminating.”
There were also information packets for people to take. Inside the packet, there was a map of where more signs are supposed to be placed.
Some people passing by said the signs are helping educate the city.
“They’re interesting. I’m always up for learning new things. I had no idea of the history of a lot of these monuments,” says supporter Jason St. Peter.
But not everyone loves the idea of the signs. One of the markers at the Maury monument has already been vandalized.
Richmond Parks and Recreation said they do not have anything to do with it.
NBC12 found what appears to be the responsible group’s Twitter page, and reached out to them but have yet to hear back.
Here is a look at the markers:
