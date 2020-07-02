LIVE: Mayor Stoney holding first briefing since removal of Confederate statues

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, gestures as he delivers remarks during the unveiling ceremony for a statue titled Rumor's of War by artist Kehinde Wiley at the Virginia Museum of Dine Arts in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The monumental bronze sculpture of a young black man astride a galloping horse was unveiled Tuesday, set to be permanently installed in Virginia's capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)