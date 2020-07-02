LIVE: Mayor Stoney holding first briefing since removal of Confederate statues

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, gestures as he delivers remarks during the unveiling ceremony for a statue titled Rumor's of War by artist Kehinde Wiley at the Virginia Museum of Dine Arts in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The monumental bronze sculpture of a young black man astride a galloping horse was unveiled Tuesday, set to be permanently installed in Virginia's capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 2, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 11:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is set to give his first briefing since the removal of Confederate statues started Wednesday along Monument Avenue.

Since then, two statues have been removed - the Stonewall Jackson and Matthew Fontaine Maury monuments. The J.E.B. Stuart statue is said to be the next to come down.

Officials have said the mayor will also discuss building new schools in the city.

This is a developing story - NBC12 will be at the press conference and update this story with more information.

