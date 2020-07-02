Hopewell Mayor, parents concerned after city leaders strip funding from Office on Youth

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - There are grave concerns over the future of youth services in Hopewell after the city approved budget cuts that parents fear will dismantle efforts to keep young people on the right track.
It’s been a years-long battle to develop an Office on Youth following the departure of the Boys and Girls Club in Hopewell. Now that it’s up and running, there are fears some leaders want to cut it out.
Mayor Jasmine Gore sits on the Youth Services Commission so this is her passion, making sure youth have somewhere to go so they don’t end up on the streets.
For many, Hopewell’s Office on Youth has become a second home.
“It’s been more things for them to do. My daughters have learned, they did the cooking classes…They loved it. They learned to cook a lot of stuff…They learned to do a beef stir-fry and different things. It was safe. It was fun,” Sharon Napper said.
She says it was an opportunity not provided at school.
“Just a place where they can be comfortable….They usually don’t like to go places and my middle son was like ‘mommy, when are we going to go back to that place? I kind of liked it,‘” parent Adrienne Marshall added.
Now, several parents are protesting a recent move by City Council that reduced funding to the office to the tune of some $97,000, according to Mayor Gore.
“Opportunities like this are being held back for years,” she explained pointing at the Office on Youth’s building.
City leaders decided to direct much of that money to schools and to the Parks and Recreation Department, leaving the Office on Youth with a little more than $108,000 to operate this year.
“Parks and recreation focuses on recreation - playgrounds, fitness and things of that nature. They’re not equipped to be able to handle the all-encompassing aspects of youth,” Gore added.
“If you don’t provide kids activities and things to do, they will find other activities that may not be the best for them. There’s not a lot of afternoon activities in the school system because of money,” Napper said.
The move comes years after a plan to renovate the old Mallonee School into a youth center failed and the Boys and Girls Club leaving town.
“When you reduce the funding, all that is left is just salary, office supplies, rent and the phone. What money is left over to actually consider the services that were currently being offered?” Gore asked.
Three city council members who voted against reducing funding for the youth office are asking the four council members who voted for it, to change their vote when the body meets again on July 14.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.