Forecast: A pleasant summer day Thursday, hotter Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After some patchy fog in the early morning, Thursday looks to be a pleasant summer day.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: 4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 40%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. ( Rain chance: 30%)
