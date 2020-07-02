City starts removal of Maury statue on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Matthew Fontaine Maury statue on Monument Avenue is set to be removed on Thursday, July 2.
By 8:30 a.m., contractors were already spotted making their way to the statue. Once they begin the removal, we will have a live feed on this story.
This will be the second Confederate statue removed from the city in two days following an order made by Mayor Levar Stoney. The Stonewall Jackson monument was the first to come down.
The Maury statue was erected in the city on Nov. 11, 1929; it was sculpted by F. William Sievers. It’s on the intersection of Belmont and Monument Avenues. The statue is in two parts - it’s currently unknown if both parts of the statue will be removed at the same time.
It’s also unclear at this point if the J.E.B Stuart statue will also be removed on Thursday. The city previously said all the Confederate statues they have control over - the state owns the Robert E. Lee statue - would be removed “promptly.”
This is a developing story - NBC12 will continue to provide updates throughout the morning.
