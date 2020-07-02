Chesterfield Police searching for 16-year-old girl who was last seen June 15

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl they say ran away from home.
According to police, Janieliz Sanchez was last seen on June 15 before she went to bed. When her mother went to check on her the next morning, she was gone.
The 16-year-old is described as a Hispanic female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on where she is should contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
