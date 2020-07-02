Chelsea Clinton tweets support of changing names of Hanover schools named after Confederate generals

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Chelsea Clinton has tweeted her support of changing the names of the schools in Hanover County named after Confederate generals.
Clinton shared NBC12′s story about the NAACP raising money to change the names of the school.
“We shouldn’t have schools that celebrate the legacy of slavery and white supremacists in this country. All of our children deserve better,” Clinton said in her tweet.
Last month, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the NAACP to change the names of the two schools - Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
According to a Facebook post, the NAACP says it was told by the Hanover County School Board that it would cost nearly $500,000 to change the names and mascots.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.