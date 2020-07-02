“Bruno” the bear, a social media sensation may make it to the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The new buzz on social media is all about a bear and this bear might even make his way into the Heartland.
His name is Bruno and he is famous on Facebook. He has his own page called “Keeping Bruno Safe.”
But why?
According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources he has traveled over 400 miles and he is still on the move.
And the Facebook page dedicated to Bruno has more than 25,000 members documenting his journey, trying to keep him safe.
The Winfield Missouri Police Department posted a sighting of Bruno on Thursday and if he keeps heading south, he might make it into the Heartland.
Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist, Angela Pierce, said Bruno could be looking for a place to call home.
“So, area’s like our like our Ozark Mountains, the Mark Twain National Forest, those are areas that are good bear habitat,” she said.
Pierce said if he does come this way just let him be.
“The best thing is, is to give bears distance. Give them an escape route. Bears are wild animals and they don’t like to be around people,” she said.
A couple people in Cape Girardeau said they just want the best for Bruno.
“I’d probably be very confused at first and then i would probably try to keep him safe and help redirect traffic or something because that’s amazing that a bear would travel so far,” said Ashley Jarrett.
“At first I’d be kind of alarmed, but then I’d become best friends with it to make sure it has a safe home,” said Emma Shields.
Pierce said as cute as he might remember he is a bear.
“It’s important for Missourians to remember we want them to stay wild,” she said.
If you want to follow along on Bruno’s Journey and can go to the “Keeping Bruno Safe” Facebook page.
