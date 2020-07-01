Virginia woman lied about being attacked by Black couple, deputies say

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Powhatan woman is accused of lying to deputies about being attacked by a Black couple and now she’s the one facing charges.
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said Gladys Townsend, 63, called police around 6 p.m. on June 30 to report an assault by a Black female and Black male on Ridge Road.
After an investigation, however, deputies determined the report was false.
Townsend later confessed to making up the story and is now charged with filing a false police report.
