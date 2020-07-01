Virginia is now in phase three of Gov. Northam’s reopening plan | Here are the guidelines

Facial coverings will still be required in all public indoor spaces and on public transportation, and Gov. Northam reminded Virginians that it's essential to not just wear them, but wear them properly. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 1, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 12:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Governor Ralph Northam is ushering the state into the final stage of his “Forward Virginia” reopening plan. Phase three began on Wednesday, July 1.

During this phase, stores, restaurants and bars no longer have capacity limits, but social distancing measures will still be required. That also includes salons and barbershops.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys, and other indoor entertainment venues can finally reopen but only at 50 percent capacity. Meanwhile, more people can work out at the gym, which will have a capacity cap of 75 percent.

[ See a full breakdown of the guidelines from the state here ]

Northam’s indoor mask mandate remains in effect.

“I want to reiterate that everyone should continue to take this pandemic very seriously. Cases are on the rise in many other states,” said Northam.

The state’s public gathering ban goes from a 50-person limit to a 250-person limit. Childcare services across the state can reopen to anyone, not just working families.

[ See the state's latest COVID-19 numbers here, including hospitalizations and deaths ]

But Northam says if we start to see cases trend back upward, he will not hesitate to revert back to tighter restrictions.

“Obviously if we see surges in the commonwealth, and we’re going in the wrong direction, obviously we’re going to have to make some difficult decisions to do that,” said Northam.

See a full breakdown of the updated guidelines from the state here.

