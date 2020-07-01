Virginia firefighters attacked while trying to treat motorcyclist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Officials told NBC affiliate WAVY that Virginia Beach firefighters were “pushed and kick” while they were responding to a deadly motorcycle crash.
According to a report obtained by WAVY, there was an “unruly crowd gathered” at the scene of the crash along Atlantis Drive Monday night.
When firefighters tried treating the patient, the report says that’s when they were attacked, WAVY says.
The victim later died on the way to the hospital.
WAVY reports that the briefing also says that some followed the ambulance to the hospital and started to “jump on, kick and hit multiple EMS vehicles causing damage.”
A spokesperson told WAVY that the emergency room went on a temporary lockdown.
Fire officials said that no first responders were injured.
It is unknown who attacked the firefighters.
