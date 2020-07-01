Richmond Fire Dept. reminds everyone to celebrate Fourth of July safely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department is reminding everyone to celebrate the Fourth of July safely and that fireworks cause thousands of injuries across the country every year.
“Despite the dangers of fireworks, few people understand the associated risks – fires, devastating burns, severe injuries, and even death,” the department said.
The department is also reminding Richmonders that it is illegal to have and use fireworks in the city and other surrounding counties. Illegally setting off fireworks is considered a class one misdemeanor and anyone caught is subject to penalties up to $2,500 for each offense and/or up-to a year in jail.
Anyone with questions can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office directly at (804) 646-6640.
