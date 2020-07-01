Pregnancy during a pandemic: birth workers, mothers navigate COVID-19

Most hospitals limited visitors to reduce the spread of the virus, starting in the early weeks of the pandemic in March. Doulas in the Richmond region say they were shocked, however, to find that they had been barred from visiting some of their laboring clients, as well. Some Richmond-area Bon Secours hospitals — including St. Mary’s, St. Francis, and Memorial Regional Medical Center — enacted a visitation policy that barred doulas from assisting their clients giving birth inside their facility.