Police search for man suspected of stealing copper from structures

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man suspected of stealing copper from structures in the Blackwell neighborhood.
Police said copper was stolen from a structure in the 1400 block of Bainbridge Street. There have also been several other thefts from structures in the area of the past several months, officers say.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
