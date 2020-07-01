Police: Man shot while driving along Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a man driving along the Midlothian Turnpike was injured after being shot by someone in another vehicle that was driving alongside him.
Police were called around 6:40 p.m. on July 1 to the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the victim was heading west on the Midlothian Turnpike when a white BMW sedan, with dark tinted windows and Maryland license plates, drove alongside the victim and fired several shots.
The suspect then drove west on Midlothian Turnpike before police arrived.
Police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
