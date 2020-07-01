1 person shot in Richmond’s east end

1 person shot in Richmond’s east end
Shooting on 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Richmond (Source: NBC12/Eric Everington)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 1, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT - Updated July 1 at 4:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on the city’s east end.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at approximately 11:45 p.m. for a call about multiple persons shot.

Once on scene, officers found a victim who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.