1 person shot in Richmond’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department (RPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on the city’s east end.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike at approximately 11:45 p.m. for a call about multiple persons shot.
Once on scene, officers found a victim who had been shot at least one time.
The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
