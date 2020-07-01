Forecast: Hot and humid--a typical summer pattern takes hold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon, then quiet the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms likely. A severe storm is possible. Highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: 4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny and hot with a few storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Lows near 70, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few PM storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance 30%)
