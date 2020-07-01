Cyclists to bike from Richmond to D.C. for racial equity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on July 4, cyclists will bike from Richmond to Baltimore to Washington D.C. for racial equity.
The “BikingForJustice401″ is a 13-day, 401-mile bike ride where cyclists will raise money for the NAACP.
“As the premier organization advancing the interests of colored people in the United States, the NAACP is best positioned to leverage monetary aid to tackle these systemic inequities at scale,” “BikingForJustice401″ said in a release.
Anyone wishing to donate, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.