Crowd outside courthouse protesting evictions pepper-sprayed by deputies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A group of people outside the John Marshall Courthouse protesting evictions were pepper-sprayed by Richmond City Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday.
Crowds gathered outside the courthouse to protest the eviction process since as of June 29, landlords were able to move forward with the eviction process since the eviction freeze was lifted. The eviction freeze had been put in place originally due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the financial impacts of it.
The Richmond Tenants Union, one of the organizing groups, said there need to be changes made in the rental industry because many feel evictions and rent hikes are jeopardizing livelihoods in the city. Protesters also said the public needs to acknowledge the impacts evictions have on Black families.
At one point during the protests outside the courthouse, deputies pepper-sprayed them. NBC12′s Karina Bolster reports Crowds were chanting outside the building and tried to open the doors, and security tried to prevent them from coming in.
Bolster also reports that a brick was thrown through one of the windows after protesters were pepper-sprayed.
The sheriff’s office said the courthouse is closed for the rest of the day.
